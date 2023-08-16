Savannah Bananas bring sold-out baseball tour to Brockton

BROCKTON - "Banana Ball" will be played in Brockton Wednesday night.

The Savannah Bananas are bringing their baseball circus to Campanelli Stadium at 7 p.m. Tickets are already sold out for the exhibition team's world tour.

The Bananas are a viral sensation, drawing millions of fans on TikTok and other social media platforms with videos that show batters on stilts and players in kilts. They've been compared to the Harlem Globetrotters for their entertaining antics.

Just check out this backflip catch made in Hartford, Connecticut Monday night:

HE DID A BACKFLIP AND MADE THE CATCH 😲 pic.twitter.com/Oz203s3p3h — Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) August 15, 2023

The rules are a bit different than a typical baseball game. For example, batters can steal first and if a fan catches a foul ball it counts as an out.

The Bananas will be taking on their rivals the Party Animals for Wednesday night's game.