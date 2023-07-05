Watch CBS News
1 killed, 2 hurt during shooting at Brockton gathering

BROCKTON – One man was killed and two women hurt during a shooting early Wednesday morning in Brockton.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. in the area of Tremont and Essex streets.

All three victims were rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital.

The man was pronounced dead about an hour later. He has since been identified as 31-year-old Thomas Andrade.

Both women are expected to survive.

At least six cars were hit with gunfire.

Massachusetts State Police said it appears a "large-scale, outside gathering of more than 100 people" was happening in the neighborhood leading up to the shooting.

Police seized numerous pieces of ballistic evidence as well as spent fireworks from the scene.

