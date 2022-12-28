Brockton mother Latarsha Sanders sentenced to life in prison for murdering 2 sons

BROCKTON -- A Brockton mother was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday after she was found guilty of killing her two sons in 2018. Latarsha Sanders was arrested in February 2018 for stabbing her five-year-old and eight-year-old sons multiple times.

On Tuesday, jurors found Sanders guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and one count of witness intimidation. They deliberated for about four hours.

A life sentence is mandatory for first-degree murder convictions. Sanders received two, that run concurrently, along with a 9-to-10 year sentence for witness intimidation.

In 2018, prosecutors said the boys died in a "ritualistic incident" and that Sanders practiced Voodoo. Months later they said Sanders could have been motivated by money and planned to set up an online fundraiser for her family.

Sanders' defense attorney argued that she was insane at the time of the murders and said multiple family members are not in favor of the sentence.

The father to the boys is in favor of the sentence, according to prosecutors.