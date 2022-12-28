Brockton mother Latarsha Sanders found guilty of murdering 2 sons in 2018

BROCKTON --A Brockton mother was found guilty of killing her two sons in 2018. Jurors deliberated the charges against Latarsha Sanders for about four hours on Tuesday.

Sanders was arrested in February 2018 for stabbing her five-year-old and eight-year-old sons multiple times.

At the time, prosecutors said the boys died in a "ritualistic incident" and that Sanders practiced Voodoo. Months later they said Sanders could have been motivated by money and planned to set up an online fundraiser for her family.

She was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and one count of witness intimidation.

Sentencing will take place on Wednesday at Plymouth Superior Court.