Brockton High School drama club among 3 winners at Massachusetts theater festival finals

BROCKTON - The Brockton High School Drama Club can now call themselves Massachusetts state champions.

Brockton among 3 Massachusetts champions

Brockton was one of three high schools named "State Finals Winners" of the Massachusetts Educational Theatre Guild drama festival over the weekend for their performance of 1892 comedy "Charley's Aunt."

St. John's Prep in Danvers and Peabody Veterans Memorial High School were the other two winners.

More than 90 high schools had entered the competition when it began back on March 2.

Brockton High School struggles

This was a big win for Brockton High School, which has struggled recently with several issues including fights in the hallways, teacher shortages and a budget crisis.

In the last 11 years, Brockton's Drama Club has been a finalist in the state competition nine times. Their last title was in 2019.

"Light onto the school"

"The Drama Club always brings a light onto the school. It's just such a positive environment, and it always shines a bright light. I'd say it's very needed," senior Giana Lamarre told WBZ-TV earlier this month.