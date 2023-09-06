"Every parent's worried," Brockton starts new school year under cloud of $14 million budget deficit

BROCKTON - It was a first day of school filled with excitement for students in Brockton Wednesday morning, though the tone was a bit more subdued from some parents, who are waiting to learn more about the state of the school district.

"It's a little nerve-wracking with everything that's going on in Brockton," said parent Candace Sturtevant.

The first day unfolded less than a week after residents learned of an unexpected $14 million deficit in the school district's budget. It was announced last Thursday night, the same day Superintendent Mike Thomas went on indefinite medical leave.

"Insane, shocked, embarrassed," said Sturtevant, when asked how she felt when she heard the news. "I don't know. We just gotta figure out where that money went to because all the teachers that got laid off, it had to have gone somewhere."

"I'm kind of worried, I'm not going to lie," said parent Trey Hubbard. "I think every parent's worried. Hopefully, it doesn't really affect the kids' learning too much. But you don't really know until it starts."

The acting superintendent said the money isn't missing; rather, the district spent more than it had budgeted for in the last fiscal year, which ended in June. According to the department, data showed the overages came from transportation costs, special education services and payroll.

For now, parents are pressing on, taking their kids to class and trying to be reassuring while waiting for the finding of an independent external audit.

"I told them not to worry about anything, that everything will work out," said Sturtevant. "Try to clear their brains because they got a little overwhelmed last week."

"We don't really know how it's going to play out," said Hubbard. "So I guess we'll see how the first week goes."

A school committee meeting is scheduled for Wednesday night, where the public will get a chance to speak.