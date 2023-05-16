Woman jumps from second floor of burning Brockton home to escape fire

Woman jumps from second floor of burning Brockton home to escape fire

BROCKTON - A fire in the middle of the night forced eight people out of their homes in Brockton, including a woman who jumped from the second floor.

The fire started just after 11 p.m. Tuesday in the two-and-a-half-story home on Warren Avenue that also has a store on the first floor.

Everyone who lived in the building got out. The woman jumped as firefighters arrived.

4th Alarm Brockton 916 Warren Ave for manpower. pic.twitter.com/2lgNCJ4IMS — Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) May 16, 2023

"I felt something like a boom. I just came outside. I saw her on the top floor, she just fell down," neighbor Antonio Santos told WBZ-TV.

The woman was taken to the hospital. There's no word yet on her condition.

The fire took awhile to put out because firefighters have several hot spots to deal with. The cause is still under investigation.