Brockton Fire battles three-alarm blaze at recycling facility

Brockton Fire Department searches for cause of a blaze at Brockton recycling facility

BROCKTON - Crews in Brockton are searching for the cause of a massive fire on Friday.

This evening at 1827 hours multiple calls we received for a building fire on E. Ashland St. On arrival crews found outside storage of plastic at a recycling facility burning. Eventually a third alarm was struck. Crews remain on scene working hot spots in the debris. pic.twitter.com/96wS9T5oWL — Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) August 12, 2023

The Brockton Fire Department received multiple emergency calls when a plastic outside a recycling facility on East Ashland Street went up in flames.

The fire is not considered suspicious and there are no details on whether anyone was hurt. Residents were advised to close their windows due to fumes caused by the fire.