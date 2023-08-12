Watch CBS News
Brockton Fire battles three-alarm blaze at recycling facility

BROCKTON - Crews in Brockton are searching for the cause of a massive fire on Friday.

The Brockton Fire Department received multiple emergency calls when a plastic outside a recycling facility on East Ashland Street went up in flames.

The fire is not considered suspicious and there are no details on whether anyone was hurt. Residents were advised to close their windows due to fumes caused by the fire.

