Brockton man suspected of killing his brother in Easter shooting arrested in Maine

Brockton man arrested in Maine, will be be charged with brother's murder

BROCKTON - The Brockton man police accuse of shooting and killing his brother on Easter has been arrested in Maine.

Jeremiah Abreu, 20, was arrested as he left a home in Lewiston, Maine, on Tuesday afternoon.

Sederick Abreu. Tiara Martin

Police said they originally received a call reporting a shooting at a home on Hoover Avenue in Brockton at 2:17 Sunday morning. At the scene, police found 27-year-old Sedrick Abreu with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not given a motive for the shooting although one neighbor said she heard shouting coming from the house.

Police searched the home and arrested Sirick Amado, 24, and Antonio Dejesus, 26. Both men were charged with accessory to homicide. Both men pleaded not guilty in Brockton District Court on Monday. They have been held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing.