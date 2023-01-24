Watch CBS News
Search for missing woman Brittany Tee to resume in ponds, woods in Brookfield

Search for missing woman Brittany Tee to resume in ponds, woods in Brookfield
BROOKFIELD - The search for missing Brookfield woman Brittany Tee will resume Tuesday, according to Massachusetts State Police.

They will scour a " vast wooded area" near her home on Main Street and several ponds.

Tee, 35, has not been seen by family or friends since she walked out of her house on the night of January 10.

She is 5'6" and was wearing a black winter coat, hoodie, jeans and work boots. Family and friends said she has never been gone for this long without contacting loved ones.

brittany-tee.jpg
Brittany Tee Massachusetts State Police

Investigators say both Brittany's family and her boyfriend are cooperating and they are still calling this a missing person's case. 

brittany-tee-3-images.jpg
Brittany Tee seen at a store just days before she disappeared.  Worcester County District Attorney's Office

 Anyone with information is urged to call an anonymous tip line at 508-453-7589.

January 24, 2023

