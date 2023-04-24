Bristol County House of Corrections disturbance 'seconds away' from hostage situation, sheriff says

Bristol County House of Corrections disturbance 'seconds away' from hostage situation, sheriff says

Bristol County House of Corrections disturbance 'seconds away' from hostage situation, sheriff says

DARTMOUTH – A standoff between prison guards and inmates at the Bristol County House of Corrections would have been much worse if not for the quick actions of staff at the facility, Sheriff Paul Heroux said on Monday.

Heroux held a press conference to provide an update on the Friday lockdown. During the incident, inmates caused significant damage to a housing unit in a protest over being moved.

Heroux said the incident should not be classified as a riot, because the inmates did not use violence.

"There was really no violence. There was destruction. But there was no violence," Heroux said.

The Bristol County Sheriff said staff members quickly deactivated and locked a control panel, which prevented the inmates from getting into the courtyard.

Damage left behind following a disturbance at the Bristol County House of Corrections. Bristol County Sheriff

Heroux said if the inmates had been able to get to the courtyard, they would have been able to access the roof.

"Shutting down and backing out kept us from having a true riot," Heroux said.

"They were seconds away from being locked in there with the inmates, which would have been a hostage situation," he added.

More than 100 security staff members responded to help get the scene under control.

The inmates caused an estimated $200,000 in damage.

Heroux said there were a total of 20 "ringleaders" who led the standoff. They allegedly began planning their actions the night before.

Those inmates were taken to other county jails throughout the state.