'Incident' confirmed at Bristol County House of Corrections in Dartmouth

DARTMOUTH - The Bristol County Sheriff's Office confirmed an "incident" took place at the Bristol County House of Corrections on Friday morning.

The Bristol County Sheriff's Office said inmates in one housing unit did not want to move to another unit, leading to the incident. They said this is being done to make the prison more suicide-resistant.

Arthur Hirsch, a reporter for the New Bedford Light, was at the prison reporting on a substance abuse group when he heard an announcement that the facility was being put in lockdown.

"About 9:40-something I heard something on the PA saying that the building was on lockdown. And I was looking around thinking, is anybody reacting to this? And then, soon enough, they were. And then the group of inmates, there's about 40 inmates, was told the building was on lockdown and they all left and we were all escorted out."

No injuries have been reported.

First published on April 21, 2023 / 11:43 AM

