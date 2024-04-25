Watch CBS News
People with breast cancer more likely to develop second cancer over time, study finds

By Mallika Marshall, MD

BOSTON - A new study finds that people with breast cancer are more likely to develop a second cancer over time.

Researchers at the University of Cambridge analyzed data on more than 583,000 female and male breast cancer survivors and found females were at significantly higher risk of developing cancer in the unaffected breast as well as cancer of the uterus, ovary, and a type of leukemia.  

Women who were diagnosed with breast cancer under 50 were more likely to develop a second cancer compared to women who were diagnosed over the age of 50.  

Men with breast cancer were slightly more likely to develop cancer in the other breast but were also at higher risk of developing prostate cancer.  

This study highlights the importance of monitoring people with a history of breast cancer closely over time for additional cancers.

Mallika Marshall, MD
Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on April 25, 2024 / 6:14 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

