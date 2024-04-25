People with breast cancer more likely to develop second cancer over time, study finds

Study suggests people who have had breast cancer may be at higher risk for other cancers

Study suggests people who have had breast cancer may be at higher risk for other cancers

BOSTON - A new study finds that people with breast cancer are more likely to develop a second cancer over time.

Researchers at the University of Cambridge analyzed data on more than 583,000 female and male breast cancer survivors and found females were at significantly higher risk of developing cancer in the unaffected breast as well as cancer of the uterus, ovary, and a type of leukemia.

Women who were diagnosed with breast cancer under 50 were more likely to develop a second cancer compared to women who were diagnosed over the age of 50.

Men with breast cancer were slightly more likely to develop cancer in the other breast but were also at higher risk of developing prostate cancer.

This study highlights the importance of monitoring people with a history of breast cancer closely over time for additional cancers.