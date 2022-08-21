Watch CBS News
National Guard helicopter dropping water on brush fire in Breakheart Reservation

SAUGUS – The Massachusetts National Guard is using a helicopter to drop water onto the brush fire that continues to burn at Breakheart Reservation in Saugus.

Boaters were asked to stay off of Sluice Pond in Lynn from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.

The pond was being used as a filling base for members of the National Guard.

Firefighters said the helicopter was necessary due to "property concerns" caused by the fire, which has been burning for around a week.

A brush fire has also been burning in nearby Lynn Woods, but Sunday's airdrops are not related to that fire and officials said there is no threat to property in Lynn.

