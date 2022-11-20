Brandeis University student killed, 27 hurt in shuttle bus crash in Waltham

WALTHAM - A Brandeis University student was killed and more than two dozen were hurt when a university shuttle bus crashed in Waltham late Saturday night.

In a joint statement Sunday, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Waltham Police Chief Kevin O'Connell said the bus was returning to campus from a hockey game at Northeastern University when it slammed into a tree on South Street around 10:30 p.m.

A witness told WBZ-TV's Jordyn Jagolinzer the bus hit multiple trees and he heard screams afterwards. The bus was severely damaged in the crash.

"One student was pronounced dead on scene. The remaining 26 students and the driver of the bus sustained injuries of varying degrees and were all transported to area hospitals," Ryan and O'Connell said in their statement.

"No identities are being released at this time. No charges have been filed."

There no word yet on what caused the crash.

"It's completely under investigation at this time," Waltham Fire Chief Andrew Mullin told WBZ.

Brandeis spokesperson Julie Jette told WBZ the university has notified students, faculty and staff about the crash and that they are "providing counseling and support to students."

"It's really, really frightening to me because I am a person who uses the Boston to Cambridge shuttle frequently. I often times use it to go see my brother in Boston or he comes here to see me, and just to think if one of us were on that bus, it's incredibly, incredibly disturbing," Brandeis University senior Draken Garfinkel told WBZ Sunday morning.

Waltham Police are urging anyone who saw the crash or has information to call them immediately at (781) 314-3600.