Brad Marchand ruled out for Bruins-Panthers Game 5

BOSTON -- The Bruins need to beat the Panthers on Tuesday night to keep their season alive. They'll have to do so without team captain Brad Marchand, who is set to miss his second straight game for Boston.

Marchand traveled with the team on Monday and took part in Boston's morning skate in Sunrise, Florida on Tuesday. But he was just a spectator when the B's power-play and penalty-kill units took the ice, and a short time later Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery announced that Marchand would not be available for Game 5.

"Not an option tonight," Montgomery told reporters.

Marchand is still dealing with the aftermath of Sam Bennett's hit -- and right hook -- from the first period of Game 3 in Boston last week. He played through the second period last Friday night before being ruled out for the third period, and then missed Sunday's Game 4 at TD Garden.

The Bruins lost both of those tilts and are now in a 3-1 series hole against the Panthers. So if the Bruins want any chance to get their captain back in the series, they'll need to win Tuesday and send things back to Boston for a Game 6 on Friday night.

Marchand is obviously a big piece of the Bruins' success, from his play on the ice and leadership as captain. He had 10 points (three goals, seven assists) over his first 10 playoff games to lead the team, and still has a one-point edge over Jake DeBrusk despite not playing Sunday night. Marchand had an assist in each of Boston's first two games against the Panthers, but hasn't scored a goal since Game 5 against the Maple Leafs in the first round.

But Montgomery said Tuesday morning that just having Marchand around will help the team prepare for its must-win Game 5 against the Panthers.

"There is an intensity to him with everything he does, and a professionalism with everything he does. It's a common effect on the group, and what we're used to," he said.