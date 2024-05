NHL completely botched Sam Bennett's interference call in Bruins-Panthers Game 4 Bruins radio analyst Bob Beers says that Florida's Sam Bennett should have been suspended for Game 4 against the Bruins because of his hit on Brad Marchand in Game 3. Beers also says that Bennett should have been called for a cross-check and goalie interference on his controversial goal in Game 4, adding the NHL "botched" the Bennett situation "all the way around."