Revolution pay tribute to former goalkeeper Brad Knighton's daughter Olivia after fatal boating accident

HARRISON, New Jersey – The Revolution and their opponent paid tribute to former New England goaltender Brad Knighton's 11-year-old daughter Olivia, who was killed in a boating accident last week.

Olivia was killed near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Investigators say Olivia was one of nine people thrown overboard when their boat was hit by a large wake from another boat.

Saturday night the Revs took on New York red bulls in new jersey. New England players held up a special jersey with Olivia's name on it and wore black arm bands to mourn her death and show solidarity with the Knighton family.

The Red Bulls also displayed a tribute to Olivia on their video board.

Olivia was a fifth grade student at Coelho Middle School in Attleboro. Grief councilors will be available to students there on Monday.

Brad Knighton, who is the coach of the U-19 Revolution Academy team, thanked the teams and MLS for their support following the tribute.

"We are so thankful for everyone's continued prayers, love and support for our angel," he said.