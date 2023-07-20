Olivia Knighton, daughter of former Revolution goalkeeper Brad Knighton, killed in Myrtle Beach boat accident

MYRTLE BEACH – Eleven-year-old Olivia Knighton, the daughter of former New England Revolution goalkeeper Brad Knighton, was killed Wednesday in a boat accident in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Knighton shared a statement from his family Thursday on social media.

"There are no words to express the depth of our profound grief and sorrow in this moment," the family said. "Our family is still in shock at the sudden and tragic loss of our beautiful and brilliant daughter, Olivia, to an unfortunate boating accident yesterday. We are all still in disbelief that her bright and pure light was taken away from us so suddenly. Somehow, we will get through this together as a family."

Olivia Knighton, daughter of former New England Revolution goalkeeper Brad Knighton, was killed in a Myrtle Beach boating accident. Brad Knighton/Instagram

Knighton played 12 years for New England and is currently head coach of the U-19 Revolution Academy.

The family said Olivia loved soccer and the Revolution "with all of her heart."

In a statement, the team sent its condolences to the Knighton family.

"The entire New England Revolution community is devastated to learn of the Knighton family's tragic loss," the team said. "Olivia was a bright and shining light who was a beloved presence around the Revolution throughout her entire life, always bringing a warm smile and laugh to Gillette Stadium and our training facility when she would visit. Her sudden loss leaves a profound hole in our hearts."

Authorities have not released additional details about the accident, which took place on the Intercoastal Waterway in Little River. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating.