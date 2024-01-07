Watch CBS News
Boston's Logan Airport sees dozens of cancellations, delays due to snow storm

By Neal Riley

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - The first snow storm of the season is not just causing problems on Massachusetts roads, it's also creating headaches for those flying into or out of Logan Airport.

There were just about 150 flight cancellations and more than 60 delays to and from Logan as of 10 a.m.

The airport said in a social media post Saturday that "cancellations are expected" and travelers should check their flight status with the airline before heading to Logan.

The FAA's website said all planes leaving Logan are being sprayed with deicing fluid to remove snow and ice. 

Snow is expected to fall throughout the day in the Boston area until about 8 p.m.

First published on January 7, 2024 / 10:01 AM EST

