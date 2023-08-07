Heavy rain and threat of brief tornado return early Tuesday

BOSTON - The WBZ Weather Team has issued a Next Weather Alert for a warm frontal passage early Tuesday morning that could trigger strong to severe storms.

After a gorgeous first weekend of August, the risk of showers and storms returns on Monday into Tuesday. You'll notice a sharp rise in humidity too. While a few showers and rumbles of thunder are possible Monday, the highest chances of stormy weather will be overnight Monday into Tuesday afternoon as a warm front pushes through the area.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Shower activity will overspread the area on Monday ahead of a warm front pushing northward through New England. (You'll notice the muggy conditions and breezy south winds that will accompany it.) Shower coverage will likely become more limited into the afternoon and evening. The threat of severe thunderstorms will be highest to our west on Monday ahead of this front, and especially to our southwest in the Mid-Atlantic for those with travel plans.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Once again, localized flooding and torrential rainfall will be one of the biggest threats. Some areas could receive upward of an inch or two of water in a relatively short period of time.

The Weather Prediction Center has placed much of our area in a "marginal" risk for excessive rainfall, with areas in northwestern Worcester County into the Berkshires, western Connecticut, Vermont and southwestern New Hampshire in a "slight" risk, meaning flash flooding is possible with any storm producing torrential rain.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms is possible very early Tuesday morning. It's a tricky scenario with the lack of daytime heating, but there may be enough ingredients for isolated severe storms. The biggest impacts will be from heavy downpours, but damaging wind gusts and even a brief tornado cannot be ruled out. These are the same setups southern New England saw around 2014's Revere tornado and 2016's Concord tornado. Any storms that develop overnight may have a tendency to start to rotate. With most asleep at this time, it's important to have a way to receive severe weather alerts -- like a NOAA weather radio.

With enough sunshine developing in the early afternoon, more showers and storms may pop up in the late afternoon or early evening. Activity will diminish on Tuesday night.

We dry out as the sun returns with warm conditions on Wednesday. It turns unsettled again by later in the week.