Strike ends at Boston University Starbucks

BOSTON - Employees are going back to work at the Boston University Starbucks as their strike officially ends.

Union workers said the coffee company met their demands after 64 days on the picket line. The strike shut down the Commonwealth Avenue Starbucks.

Employees wanted a part-time schedule that wouldn't put them in danger of losing their jobs, and they asked for the removal of a store manager.

The Starbucks location is among the first in the country to unionize.

This strike was the longest in the company's history.