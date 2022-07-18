Starbucks workers strike in Boston

BOSTON - Starbucks workers are on strike in Boston.

Workers at the 874 Commonwealth Ave location say they decided to strike due to lack of staff, and inconsistent scheduling.

"Who makes the coffee? We make the coffee! What kind of coffee? Union coffee!" the picketers shouted Monday.

They claim the poor treatment began after they voted to unionize.

"We are so understaffed that we often don't have all the people to do the cleaning we are supposed to, and we take a lot longer making drinks. It just leads to a lot of customer dissatisfaction as well," said Taylor Dickerson who works at the Commonwealth location.

Workers plan to picket from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. every day until they can come to an agreement with management.