Boston University police issue alert after attempted robbery on campus

BOSTON – Boston University police are asking people to stay alert after an attempted robbery on campus.

It happened Saturday night at around 11 p.m. near Cummington Street and Comm Ave.

Police say the victim was approached by 4-6 young men and punched as they tried to steal his backpack.

The victim was able to get away.

Police did not find the suspects.

Earlier this month police issued a warning after a series of burglaries during move-in week. There is no indication that the incidents are related. 

September 11, 2023 / 6:48 AM

