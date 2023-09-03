Watch CBS News
Boston University police issue alert after burglaries during move-in week

By WBZ-News Staff

CBS Boston

BOSTON – Boston University police are issuing a crime alert during move-in week after three burglaries.

The burglaries happened on Bay State Road. Two of them happened early Saturday morning.

Police say in both incidents, a person gained access through an open window and stole some items.

The third incident happened back on August 22. In that case, a person entered a brownstone and took property.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BU police.  

WBZ-News Staff
September 3, 2023

