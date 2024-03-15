When is Boston's St. Patrick's Day Parade? What you need to know about the South Boston tradition

BOSTON - St. Patrick's Day is this Sunday, March 17, and in Boston that means it's time for the annual St. Patrick's Day/Evacuation Day Parade in South Boston!

When and where does the parade begin?

The parade starts at 1 p.m. on Sunday at the Broadway T Station in South Boston. The station is located at Dorchester Avenue and West Broadway.

What's the parade route?

The parade continues up West Broadway through South Boston and ends in Andrew Square near the Andrew T STation. For a map of the full route, visit the parade's website.

Where's the best place to watch the parade?

According to the South Boston Allied War Veterans Council (SBAWVC), the group that runs the parade, a popular spot is Broadway, between the Broadway T Station and L Street. For those looking to avoid the crowds, the SBAWVC recommends heading to Medal of Honor Park or Thomas Park.

Can I take the T there?

The MBTA is asking people to take public transportation to the parade and leave their cars at home. Bicycles, including folding bikes, are not allowed on the T or Commuter Rail any time on March 17. Alcohol consumption is also not allowed on the T or Commuter Rail or at stations.

To deal with the added crowds, complimentary shuttle buses will be provided from South Station to South Boston from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Red Line will also be running rush hour service from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., though some trains may bypass Broadway Station at points due to heavy crowds. The Commuter Rail will be running a weekend schedule, though there will be additional train to accommodate extra people.

For those taking the bus, Routes 9, 10, 11, 16, 17 and 47 will be detoured around the parade.

What is Evacuation Day?

Evacuation Day marks the day in 1776 when British General William Howe evacuated his men and ships from Boston early in the Revolutionary War. The move ended the Siege of Boston. The day is celebrated as a holiday in Suffolk County.