St. Patrick's Day parade draws throngs of people to South Boston

BOSTON — Boston held its St. Patrick's Day parade Sunday, an event Mayor Michelle Wu called one of the biggest events of the year for the city and an incredible day for bringing people together.

Boston is home to one of the country's largest Irish enclaves. The parade typically draws about 1 million people.

The temperature was 36 degrees Fahrenheit and windy when the procession stepped off in South Boston Sunday afternoon. Smiling, cheering spectators dressed in green. Some held large Irish flags that whipped in the wind.

Massachusetts Democratic Gov. Maura Healey said it was a great day, a great parade and she was thrilled to take part, to celebrate the immigrant community and recognize veterans and current service members.

Last year the parade returned after a two-year hiatus during the pandemic. Parade organizers decided during the omicron surge to march, but shorten the route, excluding Dorchester Heights. Attendees said they were thankful for a 60-degree day.

This year the parade returned to its full route. Boston first responders led the procession.

The parade is hosted by the South Boston Allied War Veterans Council. This year's chief marshal was Coleman Nee, a veteran, CEO of Triangle, Inc., a nonprofit that helps people with disabilities, and a former state secretary of veterans' services.

Prior to the parade, a host of politicians from Boston and around the state took part in the annual St. Patrick's Day breakfast in South Boston.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren was among those who made attempts at humor.

"As most of you know, I am laser focused on making our economy work for everyone," Warren said. "You know that times are tough when Ben Affleck has to take a second job working at Dunkin', when Taylor Swift's latest sad song is about her 401k. And poor Tom Brady. He has gone straight from the NFL straight to the AARP."

Warren also joked that Marty Walsh, the former mayor of Boston who is now the head of the NHL Players Association, is "getting the puck out of Washington."