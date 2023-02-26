Snow preparations underway in Massachusetts after quiet winter to date

BOSTON - Ice melt bags are at the ready as people around Massachusetts prepare for Tuesday's potential impactful snowstorm.

MORE: Plowable snow expected throughout New England starting Monday night

Robinson's Hardware in Framingham was very busy with folks preparing for whatever snow comes our way.

"I've already gone through two pallets of ice melt. I am stocking up on shovels, ice melt the things that go out the door, I am making sure we got plenty of it," Joseph Deignan of Robinson's said.

They have a fleet of snow blowers ready to be sold. Since there's been very little snow all season, their shelves are still stocked with generators, shovels and other winter storm necessities.

"I've got them here. It doesn't take long to set up and we are more than glad to help them out," Deignan said.

Snow plow driver Phil Tucker said he's ready.

"It's been very slow this winter and I am just watching the weather," Tucker said.

This weekend the iconic Sullivan's Castle Island in South Boston opened its doors for the season.

"The tradition is great for us we are seeing a lot of regulars today. It's a big day for Southie and around this area," Sullivan's manager Will Cummings said.

The restaurant was packed with families anxious to try the hot dogs and hamburgers. It's a tradition for many families.

"This place has been family run since 1961. Half-price hot dogs all weekend," Cummings said.