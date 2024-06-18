Boston "sign kid" ready for another championship parade, his 13th in 22 years

BOSTON - Faithful Celtics fans have waited long enough to celebrate the historic Banner 18. A sea of green will start lining the streets on Friday for a rolling rally, and a special fan will be in their midst.

Favorite parade is "the next one"

You could say Jason McKeon is the poster child of Boston's sports successes. Well mostly the notable signs he's been holding at victory parades since he was 9 years old, counting the number of championships he's seen in his lifetime.

"I'd say my favorite one, is going to be the next one," McKeon said laughing.

Now he's 22 and it will be the 13th parade honoring the newly clinched Banner 18.

Previously his sign read 11 years old and 8 parades, 13 and 9 parades, 15 years and 10 parades, 16 and 11 parades, 17 years and 12 parades.

Then a bit of a hiatus.

Jason McKeon, 22 years old, 13 championship parades. CBS Boston

"My favorite part of it is the passion with Boston sports fans, how into the games they are to really watch, how motivated they are to cheer on the teams," said McKeon.

Like McKeon millions of the Celtics Nation will line the streets to celebrate the new champs with the most titles in NBA history.

"I'm pumped, it just brings back the legitimacy that Boston is the greatest sports town in the country," said Celtics fan Sean Moran.

Duck boat rally planned in Boston

The rolling rally of duck boats will cruise From the Garden, past City Hall, along the Common and down Boylston Street before heading to the Hynes Convention Center.

Fans at the Garden still relishing the moment and already planning for Friday's festivities.

"I was young when they won in '08 so seeing them now winning and finally getting it done, it's awesome," said Celtics fan Laura Pianin.

And a moment the City of Champions will be waiting for since the Cs last rolled through 16 years ago.

"Super excited, look forward to the parade and years to follow," said McKeon.

For folks coming on Friday, it will be hot, so the city is reminding people to stay hydrated and use sunscreen. Spectators should expect to see a lot of police and EMS out on the streets. Underage and public drinking of alcohol will not be allowed.

A full list of street closures can be found here.