Suspect on scooter arrested after Boston shooting

BOSTON - A person who was driving a scooter has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Jamaica Plain Monday afternoon. The man who was shot has life threatening injuries, Boston police said.

Police responded to 245 Centre Street at about 2:37 p.m. following a ShotSpotter activation and a 911 call for a person being shot. A Ford pickup truck stopped on Centre Street had bullet holes in the driver's side window.

"A description was given out of an individual on a scooter who was responsible for the shooting," said Boston Police Deputy Superintendent Paul McLaughlin. "Shortly thereafter, officers observed a person matching that description. That suspect was stopped, placed under arrest and a firearm was recovered."

The suspect, who has not been identified, was arrested on Rockvale Circle.

No other information has been released by police.