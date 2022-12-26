Boston schools looking into possible temporary mask mandate for 2 weeks after winter break

BOSTON - Boston Public Schools are looking into the possibility of bringing back a "temporary masking mandate" when students and teachers return to classes after the holiday break next week.

In a letter to families and staff, Superintendent Mary Skipper said administrators will meet with the Boston Public Health Commission during the break to "discuss any possible changes to our COVID protocols, such as a temporary masking mandate for the first two weeks of school after the break."

Any decision would come by the end of this week, Skipper said.

"This will ensure that we are using the most up-to-date data when making any decisions," she wrote.

The COVID surge following winter break last January took a toll on Boston schools with more than 1,000 daily absences among teachers and staff in the city.

The superintendent at the time, Brenda Cassellius, said the district was "running on fumes" trying to navigate the staffing and safety issues. Cassellius filled in one day as a fourth grade teacher during the shortage.

"Based on last year's experience with a significant surge in COVID and its impact on staffing shortages and student absences, we know this temporary policy change may help mitigate any concerns as we return from winter break," Skipper said in her letter.