Wu says decision on possible temporary mask mandate in Boston schools to come by end of week

Boston schools looking into possible temporary mask mandate for 2 weeks after winter break

BOSTON - Mayor Michelle Wu says the city will have a decision by the end of this week on a potential temporary mask mandate for Boston Public Schools after the holiday break.

In a letter to families and staff, Superintendent Mary Skipper said administrators will meet with the Boston Public Health Commission during the break to "discuss any possible changes to our COVID protocols, such as a temporary masking mandate for the first two weeks of school after the break."

Boston has had a collision of flu, COVID, and RSV cases in recent weeks. COVID hospitalizations were up 30 percent in the second week of December, according to the Health Commission.

"We know that as COVID levels have eased people have felt more comfortable traveling for the holidays, being at larger gatherings, being at more in-person situations and that means there will be a natural jump in some of the COVID and other levels (of illnesses)," Wu said at a news conference at City Hall Wednesday.

"We are thinking about the best way to pre-empt that and using the tools that we have for a potential temporary masking period."

The COVID surge following winter break last January took a toll on Boston schools with more than 1,000 daily absences among teachers and staff in the city.

The superintendent at the time, Brenda Cassellius, said the district was "running on fumes" trying to navigate the staffing and safety issues. Cassellius filled in one day as a fourth-grade teacher during the shortage.

"Our number one priority is to ensure that our schools can remain open and that means classrooms have to be staffed," Wu said Wednesday.