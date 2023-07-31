2 dead after violent night of shootings, stabbings in Boston

BOSTON - Two men died and several others were hurt in a violent night in Boston.

Police said it started around 7:45 p.m. Sunday when they found a man shot at Blue Hill Avenue and Washington Street in Roxbury. He was rushed to a hospital where he died.

About three-and-a-half hours later, officers were called to Weldon and Quincy streets in Roxbury where another man was found shot. He was also rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead there.

Less than a half hour later, around 11:30 p.m. police found a man shot in a home on Draper Street in Dorchester. He spent the night in the hospital with what authorities called "life-threatening" injuries, but later said he is expected to survive.

Four minutes after that incident, officers were called to Charles Street in Dorchester where three people had been stabbed. All went to the hospital with non-life threatening wounds.

It's not clear yet if any of the incidents are connected. No names have been released and there have been no arrests.

"As you can imagine it's hectic. We have officers from all over the city responding to many of the incidents that occurred," said Boston Police superintendent Felipe Colon. "It's been pretty busy."

"We should all be outraged by the calamitous violence that rocked our neighborhoods last night," Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement early Monday.

"My heart cries out for our city and for everyone impacted by these tragedies. We'll work tirelessly to bring the perpetrators to justice and we ask anyone in the community with information to please help us. It is high time, the necessary time indeed, for a tidal attitude shift around illegal gun possession and the havoc it wreaks."

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police immediately.