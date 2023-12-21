Watch CBS News
Boston police officers revive 83-year-old community activist during meeting

By Beth Germano

BOSTON - It was the right place at the right time for Boston police officers and fire department personnel. They rushed into action to save a woman's life during a community meeting back in October.

There are actually few people in Mattapan who don't know Myrtle Huggins, who works frequently on community issues with Boston police. "If it wasn't for them and the fire department, I wouldn't be here talking to you," she tells WBZ-TV.

Huggins remembers suddenly going into cardiac arrest right after she introduced the officers, who were there to discuss crime in the neighborhood, to those in attendance. "I went to sit down but went backwards," she said. "I remember hitting the floor and that was it."

Lt. Detective John Fitzgerald rushed to find a defibrillator and the clock was ticking. "I went through two floors up and down the facility and found it in a closet," he said. "I have long legs so I was really moving."

The officers recently received commendations for their aid to Myrtle Huggins who had actually died for four and a half minutes before being revived with a shock from the AED.

She only remembers waking up in her hospital bed. "That was joy to me, that was really joy. You don't know how much life means to you until something happens," said Huggins.

It's the kind of medical emergency police are constantly training for, but the officers admit it was the first time they actually put it into action. "It was a lot of emotion to make sure we did everything right," said Capt. John Flynn.

Especially for Myrtle Huggins who believes a higher power decided she wasn't ready. "God has something in place for me, he does," she said.

The retired Boston school teacher says she'll pour even more energy into mentoring youth in the community but has something a little more immediate on her agenda. "I'll be 84 years old January 11, and guess what I can still play basketball," Huggins said. "I can take it to the hoop."

She says doctors have changed some of her medications, but other than that is eating well and exercising every day with a new lease on life. 

