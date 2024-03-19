Boston police officer saved by bulletproof vest, accused shooter due in court

BOSTON - Avery Lewis, the man accused of shooting a Boston Police officer Monday night, is expected to appear in court Tuesday to face a long list of charges.

Boston Police officer shot in chest

The officer was shot once in the chest around 9:30 p.m. while responding to a call at a house on Esmond Street, just off Blue Hill Avenue near the Franklin Park Zoo.

He wasn't seriously hurt because police said he was hit in his bulletproof vest. Lewis, 31, of Dorchester, was arrested and a gun was recovered. according to police.

The officer, who has been on the job about two years, was taken to Boston Medical Center to be treated for what police described as "non life-threatening injuries."

Police have not released his name or any information about what led to the shooting.

Avery Lewis arraignment

Lewis will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court Tuesday on ten charges - armed assault to murder, assault and battery on a police officer, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, unlawful possession of a large capacity feeding device, assault and battery with a firearm, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, trafficking of cocaine and resisting arrest.

"We'll let it play out in court," Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox told reporters late Monday night.

According to court documents, Lewis has been charged in the past with armed robbery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in 2009, a drug violation near a school or park in 2017 and drug distribution in 2017.

No other details are available at this point in the investigation.