Boston police officer hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Roxbury

BOSTON – A Boston police officer was hospitalized after he was shot multiple times Friday night. Police said the officer came upon a robbery in Roxbury and the suspect opened fire.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. on Cedric Street.

Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said Friday that the officer was in stable condition and is expected to survive. Police said Saturday they were not yet able to provide an update on the officer's condition.

Boston police are expected to release more information on the shooting during a press conference Saturday afternoon.

The officer's name has not yet been released. The suspect, whose name has not yet been released, was taken into custody a short time after the shooting. Two other officers were hurt, but they were not shot.

On Saturday, Massachusetts State Police Cold. John Mawn released a statement about the shooting.

"Last night we were reminded again — as if any reminder were needed — of the dangers police officers face every day and every night as they work, selflessly, to keep us safe," Mawn said. "While most of us were home with our families, or out spending time with friends on a Friday night, Police Officers and Troopers were at work, a Boston Police Officer was shot while protecting his city. The members of The Massachusetts State Police hope and pray for the Officer's speedy and full recovery."

According to Massachusetts State Police, through May 31 of this year, 166 officers have been shot in the line of duty across the country. Twenty officers have been killed nationwide.

"We stand with our partners at the Boston Police Department in our shared resolve to make our communities and the Commonwealth safer, so that everyone, regardless of where they live, can enjoy a life free from crime and violence," Mawn said.