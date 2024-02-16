Man accused in string of Boston package thefts arrested after neighborhood watch caught him on camera

BOSTON - A man wanted in a series of package thefts in Boston's Back Bay neighborhood was arrested early Thursday morning.

Police said they found 41-year-old Michael Vega loitering in the vestibule of the Prudential Mall's garage. They said he matched the description of the man seen breaking into buildings and upon approaching him, learned, he had an active warrant out of Brookline for several charges, including larceny from a building and attempted larceny.

Surveillance video captures burglary suspect on Marlborough Street in Boston CBS Boston

Vega allegedly broke into locked buildings along Marlborough Street with some kind of device and was then seen on camera tearing open packages in the vestibule. According to one police report, he got away with a coat valued at roughly $1,000.

Police said they had reports of three thefts but neighborhood watch groups said he struck six times.