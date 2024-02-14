Video shows burglar breaking into Back Bay buildings

BOSTON - Neighbors in the Back Bay are trying to catch a serial burglar who has been breaking into their buildings with a mysterious device.

So far, Boston police have three reports of thefts along Marlborough Street in the last few days, but the neighborhood watch in the area thinks there may be as many as six locations impacted.

The suspect was spotted on surveillance cameras in numerous locations. He breaks through the locked doors with what appears to be some device. The same object can be seen across several break-in videos.

Surveillance video captures burglary suspect on Marlborough Street in Boston CBS Boston

"You can kind of see a white object in his hand when he comes through the door," said Jonathan Sweig, a resident with surveillance footage of the burglar.

Once he gets inside the vestibule of a building, he begins ripping open any package deliveries with what appears to be a knife. In one police report, the suspect made off with a coat valued at roughly $1,000.

"If he has a box cutter, and if someone happens to come out and confronts him, who knows what could happen," said Sweig. "It would be great if there was more patrolling in those early morning hours."

The neighborhood watch in the area suggests residents add protection to their front doors like a metal bracket. They also believe the man may be responsible for package thefts on Boswell Street in early January.