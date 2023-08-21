North End residents demand action against growing rat problem

BOSTON - North End neighbors are demanding the city take action against their growing rat problem. They have been taking videos and sending them to the city as proof.

While the rats are an issue everywhere, they have been spotted congregating around two planters in Bartlett Place. Neighbors say people constantly leave trash there. The owner of nearby Terramia Ristorante says she has asked the city repeatedly to remove the planters. The city finally took action last week by adding numerous rat traps and placing bricks on the planters. Neighbors have video, showing the rats are still out there.

"You notice them early in the morning," says Alberto Alba, owner of nearby Alba Produce, "When you start to see them in the daytime that's when you know it's a problem."

Alba has resorted to slapping them away with a hockey stick used by Bruins great Ray Bourque. His signature is on the inside of the blade; however, the rats tend to see the backside.

"A quick slapshot," laughs Alba, "I keep the hockey stick on the side."

It appears the city is now listening. WBZ met Boston City Councilor Gigi Coletta by the planters. She says neighbors should continue to make sure trash is secured in the bins, and off the street. She is open to potential changes.

"If rat traps don't solve it, and we make sure we have trash off the streets or around the receptacles, then we can think about moving it," said Councilor Coletta. "If we feel like these need to be removed, I am open to talking to Public Works about that."

Councilor Coletta joined fellow Councilor Ed Flynn in the proposal of a "rat czar" for Boston. The position would put someone at the forefront of tackling the city's rat problem.

"I look forward to scheduling that date for a hearing in the Boston City Council," said Coletta. "Right now, it's just an idea, but will take a lot of conversation and money to make it a reality."

If people still have issues, they are encouraged to contact 311 or Councilor Coletta's office directly.