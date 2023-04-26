Boston City Council President proposes 'rat czar' to control rodent population

BOSTON - Boston City Council President Ed Flynn wants to create a new department entirely devoted to rodents.

"It's a critical issue, it's a public health issue, it's a public safety issue, quality of life issue and residents want us to take action on it," Flynn said.

Flynn is leading the charge against the repulsive issue of rats. Changes during the pandemic have made the problem so much worse in major cities, and people here are grossed out.

"It's like watching little footballs run around with tails. Once I see a rat, I'm not really that excited to return back to that place again," one man told WBZ-TV.

Flynn is proposing a new position, a pest control coordinator to combat the rampant rodents. The mission will require a team effort from city agencies, businesses, and neighbors.

"We have to do a better job of educating residents on how to take out garbage, how to recycle, how to do composting," Flynn said.

New York City just named their new "rat czar." Flynn plans to meet her within the next few weeks to learn about her goals and what could help here.

Flynn will present the idea to fellow councilors at their meeting Wednesday. At the same time, he continues seeking input from impacted Boston neighbors and businesses.