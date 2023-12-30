Watch CBS News
Ringing in 2024 with events around Boston

By Tiffany Chan

CBS Boston

BOSTON - We're just a day away from the New Year and there's plenty to do around Boston to ring in 2024!

Marwa Osman, creator of TheCityLists on Instagram joined the WBZ weekend morning team to highlight some fun events happening in the city. From a black-tie affair to live music and even a "grandma party," welcome the New Year the right way!

There's also First Night celebrations, which are being held in City Hall Plaza for the first time.

December 30, 2023

