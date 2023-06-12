Boston medflight workers reunited with patients they rescued at event in Bedford

BEDFORD - Boston medflight workers got the chance to reunite with patients they saved at an event held at their headquarters Sunday in Bedford.

This is the first time the event was held since the pandemic. Medflight got the chance to see their patients thriving, while the patients and their families had the opportunity to say thank you.

"Today is one of the most special days for me of the year because it's full circle, we get to see our patients and they get to see us, it's just our everyday but for them, it's a really special day because it's their worst day. And to bring us all together, it's something that's really special," said Beth Me of Boston Medflight.

Boston Medflight has five helicopters and transports more than 6,000 patients to the hospital every year.