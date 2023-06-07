Boston Mayor Michelle Wu can't explain why police lights were on in her car crash

BOSTON – The day after she was involved in a car crash in Roslindale, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said she is OK, but she was not answering questions about why her police cruiser's emergency lights were on as it went through the intersection.

Wu was a passenger in a car that crashed Tuesday morning in the area of Hyde Park Ave. and Blakemore Street in Roslindale. The vehicle Mayor Wu was in is an unmarked Boston Police Department vehicle.

Wu said she is a little stiff but otherwise OK. The woman who was driving the other car involved in the crash was not hurt. A child who was in the back seat of that car was also unhurt.

The mayor's office said the Boston Police Department will conduct an investigation into the incident "as they do with all crashes involving departmental motor vehicles."

Video captured the crash, showing the police vehicle turning left with its blue lights on. A driver who was going straight through the intersection makes impact with the driver's side of the unmarked cruiser.

Wu was asked about the Tuesday crash during an event in Charlestown, but declined questions about the vehicle's emergency lights being on. The mayor told reporters she was looking down at paperwork at the time and felt the jolt of impact while in the front seat.

The Boston Police Department report on the crash does not refer to Wu by name but says the officer's passenger "is known to the Commonwealth."

The report says that the officer who was driving "was unable to avoid the collision" due to the second vehicle's "fast approach," and says the driver "did not stop or slow down for the cruiser's lights and siren."