Boston homeowners asked to do their part to prevent icy sidewalks

BOSTON – Boston's Department of Public Works is calling on homeowners to do their part and shovel sidewalks.

Boston sidewalk complaints

Complaints about icy sidewalks have flooded in over the last several days. A spokesperson for the department told WBZ-TV that it's a partnership between the city and homeowners to keep sidewalks clear.

"Property and business owners are responsible for clearing snow, slush, and ice from sidewalks and pedestrian ramps that abut their property within three hours of snowfall ending, or three hours after sunrise if it snows overnight," the spokesperson said.

The Department of Public Works is responsible for clearing roads, bridges, hills and bus routes.

311 reports

Neighbors across Boston are fed up with slick sidewalks. Kirsten Ryan posted six 311 reports about icy sidewalks while walking her dog this morning in Brighton.

She said all it would've taken was for her dog to see a squirrel to cause a slip and fall. Now she is speaking out, not only for her safety, but also for the safety of others.

"It's really dangerous especially for old people, or, god forbid, people in wheelchairs or with carriages," Ryan said.

She wants to see everyone in the city do their part to keep the sidewalks safe and accessible for the walkers.

"I wish my neighbors would do a better job of shoveling, or at least putting salt or sand down," Ryan said.

With more snowfall anticipated in the coming days, the Department of Public Works said that they will be closely monitoring road and sidewalk conditions to keep residents safe.