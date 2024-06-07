Driver killed in terrifying SUV crash in Boston identified

BOSTON - The driver who was killed when his burning SUV smashed through a barrier and plummeted 40 feet onto a road in Boston earlier this week has been identified.

Massachusetts State Police said 31-year-old Casey Brown of Plymouth was the only person in the Dodge Durango at the time of the horrific crash Wednesday morning.

Investigators said Brown was driving the SUV on the Massachusetts Avenue Connector over Interstate 93 when it sped through the intersection with Frontage Road around 9:40 a.m. The 2004 Durango slammed into a concrete barrier and though a chain link fence. It caught fire and fell 40 feet before landing on the exit 16 off ramp. Video of the crash was recorded on a surveillance camera nearby.

The driver of this car was killed when it crashed through a fence and fell 40 feet to the road below in Boston, June 5, 2024. CBS Boston

Shortly after the crash, witness Michael Tobin told WBZ the SUV "was engulfed in flames" and "you could barely tell it was a car." Brown died at the scene.

Several ramps to I-93 and the Mass Pike exchange were closed for the cleanup, road repairs and investigation. No other drivers were on the off ramp, which leads to Logan International Airport, when the burning Durango fell on it.

The driver of this car was killed when it crashed through a fence and fell 40 feet to the road below in Boston, June 5, 2024. Michael Tobin

The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office and Massachusetts State Police are still looking into what caused the crash. No one else was hurt.