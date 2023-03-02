Inspector General tells Boston schools to crack down on late buses

BOSTON - The Massachusetts Inspector General is calling on Boston Public Schools to crack down on late buses.

In a letter to the superintendent, the Inspector General said the district needs to hold the contractor accountable.

At the beginning of the school year, the state laid out a district improvement plan requiring 95 percent of buses to be on time each month. However, that has not been happening.

The school department and school committee are about to sign of on a five-year contract with that bus operator - Transdev.