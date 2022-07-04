Boston marking July 4th with Declaration of Independence reading, 21-gun USS Constitution salute

BOSTON - There's more to Boston's Fourth of July celebrations than just fireworks on Monday.

There was a morning flag-raising at City Hall Plaza and procession to the Old State House for the reading of the Declaration of Independence. Mayor Michelle Wu was part of the speaking ceremony, which in the past has included historical figures like John F. Kennedy.

The USS Constitution will get underway in Boston Harbor at 10:00 a.m. Old Ironsides will fire a 21-gun salute, visible from Castle Island, at 11:30 a.m.

The Old North Church will also host family-friendly Independence Day events starting at 10 a.m., including printing press demonstrations, story time, guided crypt tours, a historical scavenger hunt and a drum performance.

