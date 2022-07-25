Protesters overshadow court hearings in latest white supremacist incident in Boston

BOSTON – Protesters overshadowed court proceedings Monday following the latest white supremacist incident in Boston.

Prosecutors dropped charges against two counter-protesters who were arrested on Saturday while confronting a white supremacist group called the National Socialist Club. The confrontation happened outside a meeting of LGBTQ community members in Jamaica Plain.

Though the counter-protesters will no longer face charges, the state is still seeking an arraignment against Christopher Hood, the alleged leader of the white supremacy group that is also called NSC-131.

The Civil Rights unit of the Boston Police Department said members of the group were protesting during a drag queen story hour for kids at the Loring Greenough House in Jamaica Plain on Saturday.

Witness video of the self-proclaimed neo-Nazis shows the group of white men wearing hats standing behind a banner that said, "Pedo Scum Off Our Streets."

According to court documents, Hood allegedly got into a fight with a counter-protester. A second counter-protester was accused of vandalizing a car.

"We're here to support the people who were arrested when really they were engaging in self-defense against white supremacists and Nazis," one woman said outside of court.

National Socialist Club members did not respond to questions from reporters Monday outside of court.

"In the fight against bigotry and the fight against white supremacy, the only thing that we have is our beloved community," said Kendra Hicks, a Boston city councilor who represents Jamaica Plain.

Hood is scheduled to be back in court on September 19.

"Seeing the Nazis is enraging and demoralizing," a woman speaking on behalf of the counter-protesters said on Monday.