Boston braces for heat wave; splash pads, cooling centers open

BOSTON - New England is bracing for a heat wave, as temperatures are expected to soar into the 90s on Thursday and Friday. With a summer scorcher on the horizon, cooling off and staying safe is top of mind for many people.

The region is bracing for conditions some haven't quite experienced.

"I have no idea what to expect because I don't think I ever experienced temperatures as hot as 35 degrees Celsius," said Niamh McHugh who's visiting from Ireland.

The timing isn't quite ideal for outdoor diners who've been kept indoors with torrential rain, and now a heat wave.

"You have to grab it while you can I guess right," said Eric Wyman. "It's bad timing but it's going to be winter before you know it so."

The City of Boston has declared a heat emergency for Thursday and Friday and trying help people beat the heat.

Sixty-four splash pads at parks and playgrounds are open around the city, as well as 15 cooling centers. Boston Public Library locations will also be open as a refuge for the heat.

In Chinatown, a hydration truck will be stationed for people use in the hot temperatures.

"I love it, I'm so happy about it we have places like this where we can take our kids to cool down, it's Boston in the summer," said Amanda Carter.

Some are already breaking a sweat working out in the evening sun.

While Ryan can put up with the heat, he's more worried about what the air quality will look like. "I kind of appreciate the warmth but I have been reading the air quality alerts, and I guess it's a little scary," said Ryan Firmin.

That's why caution will be key. The city says during last summer's heat wave Boston EMS saw 911 calls go up 15-20%

The advice is to find ways to cool off and staying hydrated. First responders say look out for signs of heat exhaustion, which include heavy sweating, dizziness, nausea, and muscle aches.

Children and pets should never be left alone in cars, even for short time.