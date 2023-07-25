Boston declares heat emergency as temps expected to hit 90s Thursday and Friday

BOSTON - The city of Boston has declared a heat emergency for Thursday and Friday, with temperatures likely to hit the 90s and a heat index that could stretch into the mid-90s to 100 degrees.

A heat emergency has been declared in Boston from Thursday, July 27 through Friday, July 28 due to the upcoming weather forecasts.

The city will open cooling centers throughout the city, including 15 at Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF) community centers.

The city will also have 64 splash pads open at parks and playgrounds, and some indoor BCYF pools and the outdoor BCYF Mirabella Pool in the North End are open.

The city said that during last summer's heat wave, Boston EMS experienced a 15% to 20% increase in 911 call. The city is also offering tips to stay safe during the heat wave on its website.

The Boston Public Library has said its branches will be open during the heat wave and encourages families to come in, stay cool and participate in summer programs for all ages.

The city also issued a head advisory from Wednesday to Saturday.